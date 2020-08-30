Emiboy has released his latest single, the boisterous 'I Go Pay,' and it features foremost Nigerian pop act Teni. The single was produced by Killertunes.

Born Emeka Daniel Udeogu, Emiboy began his foray into music in 2015, releasing a couple of notable songs which led to his signing onto Oga Ndi Oga Entertainment in 2019.

His style is Afro-Pop which he utilizes in crafting memorable and vibrant songs. In his relatively short time as a professional artist, he’s been known among listeners for an engaging presence on every record. It’s the reason why Nigerian contemporaries like the legendary 2Baba, Tekno, Kizz Daniel and Teni –now a collaborator– have been influential to his sound.

Recalling how the new single was made, Emiboy remembers “[Being] in the studio and Killertunes played the instrumental and I fell in love with the beat and was vibing to it, repeating the chorus ‘How many million I go pay?’ We were just having fun in the studio.”

'I Go Pay' is meant to inspire and soundtrack fun moments. Built from laid back synths and percussion, the record echoes of summery love bangers. Emiboy plays the rich lover with money to spare and Teni, ever the spectacular feature, sings to perfection that she would accept whatever millions or billions he was offering.

You can listen to the song HERE.