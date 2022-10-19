RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Emerging music sensation Talib set to drop new EP 'Unmixed Feelings'

Adeayo Adebiyi

Rising Nigerian sensation Talib has released a new EP he calls 'Unmixed Feelings.'

Talib
Talib

Artist: Talib

Read Also

Album Title: Unmixed Feelings

Genre: Afrobeats

Date of Release: October 19th, 2022

Producer: UNKNOWN

Song Art:

Talib - 'Unmixed Feelings'
Talib - 'Unmixed Feelings' Pulse Nigeria

Length: -

Features: NONE

Label: ONErpm

Details/Takeaway: Having created melodies all his life, Talib is set to drop his first single 'Vacation' in 2022 to officially kick off his music career.

Talib's earliest influences were the Afrobeat music, Highlife, Fuji, and Juju music he heard while growing up. As a teenager, he was exposed to R&B, Pop, and Hip Hop music that dominated Nigerian airwaves in the early 2000s.

Speaking on the idea behind his art and his inspiration, the emerging star says:

"I like to surprise myself when I do music” & “I try to make sure that the next song is better than the last one” are some of his favorite answers to give when asked about his creative process."

His upcoming release 'Unmixed feelings' is the debut EP from Talib who taps multiple producers to put up a body of work that will convey the depth of his talent to listeners. .

The project is inspired by deep undiluted feelings, blending smooth RnB with live instruments with various layers of emotions. Talib explores the intricacies of everyday life and how it shapes our lifestyle and choices.

In 'Unmixed Feelings' Talib examines the existential questions of:

Are we in control? Do we have a choice? What do we do?

STREAM HERE

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

'Calm Down' reaches new peak as 'Last Last' &'Free Mind' dips on Billboard Hot 100

'Calm Down' reaches new peak as 'Last Last' &'Free Mind' dips on Billboard Hot 100

Rema's 'Calm Down' and Burna Boy's 'For Your Hand' reach new peaks on UK Singles Chart

Rema's 'Calm Down' and Burna Boy's 'For Your Hand' reach new peaks on UK Singles Chart

Laycon becomes a member of Grammy voting committee

Laycon becomes a member of Grammy voting committee

Emerging music sensation Talib set to drop new EP 'Unmixed Feelings'

Emerging music sensation Talib set to drop new EP 'Unmixed Feelings'

Ayra Starr set to drop '19 & Dangerous' deluxe with features from Lojay, Zinoleesky

Ayra Starr set to drop '19 & Dangerous' deluxe with features from Lojay, Zinoleesky

Nancy Isime, Deyemi Okanlawon to star in Akay Mason’s ‘Love in a Pandemic’

Nancy Isime, Deyemi Okanlawon to star in Akay Mason’s ‘Love in a Pandemic’

Here’s a first-look at Adenike Adebayo’s ‘Ch3mistry’

Here’s a first-look at Adenike Adebayo’s ‘Ch3mistry’

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever set for African premiere in Nigeria

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever set for African premiere in Nigeria

Reekado Banks previews upcoming single

Reekado Banks previews upcoming single

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Kizz Daniel

Kizz Daniel is set to perform at 2022 World Cup

Nigerian nominees at the 2022 AMAs

Tems, Burna Boy, Wizkid, Fireboy, and Ckay nominated for 2022 American Music Awards [See Full Nominations List]

Ada Ehi

Ada Ehi becomes the second Gospel artist in Africa to hit 100 million views on YouTube

Dr Ayinde Barrister, King Wasiu Marshall,, King Saheed Osupa, Asake

The Fuji Renaissance