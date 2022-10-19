Emerging music sensation Talib set to drop new EP 'Unmixed Feelings'

Album Title: Unmixed Feelings

Genre: Afrobeats

Date of Release: October 19th, 2022

Producer: UNKNOWN

Song Art:

Length: -

Features: NONE

Label: ONErpm

Details/Takeaway: Having created melodies all his life, Talib is set to drop his first single 'Vacation' in 2022 to officially kick off his music career.

Talib's earliest influences were the Afrobeat music, Highlife, Fuji, and Juju music he heard while growing up. As a teenager, he was exposed to R&B, Pop, and Hip Hop music that dominated Nigerian airwaves in the early 2000s.

Speaking on the idea behind his art and his inspiration, the emerging star says:

"I like to surprise myself when I do music” & “I try to make sure that the next song is better than the last one” are some of his favorite answers to give when asked about his creative process."

His upcoming release 'Unmixed feelings' is the debut EP from Talib who taps multiple producers to put up a body of work that will convey the depth of his talent to listeners. .

The project is inspired by deep undiluted feelings, blending smooth RnB with live instruments with various layers of emotions. Talib explores the intricacies of everyday life and how it shapes our lifestyle and choices.

In 'Unmixed Feelings' Talib examines the existential questions of: