Emerging artist Legendary drops new single 'No Losses'

Song Title: No Losses

Genre: Afrobeats

Date of Release: September 23rd, 2022

Producer: Kash Beat

Song Art:

Pulse Nigeria

Length: 2 minutes 28 seconds

Features: NONE

Label: Hulivo

Details/Takeaway: 'No Losses' is a mid-tempo melodic-rap single that chronicles the humble beginnings of Legendary’s life and how he is on a path to win henceforth. “All the pains I’ve been through you won’t understand,” he sing-raps on the song; “pressure makes diamonds, so I ain’t tweaking” is the perfect victory lap anthem for all the young hustlers in the country. His supporting cast on the track – EMBER and Tembipowers – deliver powerful verses that follow the theme of the song.

Legendary is a young Nigerian artist who expresses himself through rap music. He is penchant for telling stories and real experiences with his music and on this new single, the artiste displays his fine and diverse talent. On this single, Legendary shares that he is a kid off the block (or trenches as he used in the song) whose life has been given its fair share of challenges.