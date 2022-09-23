RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Emerging artist Legendary drops new single 'No Losses'

Adeayo Adebiyi

Rising sensation Legendary has released a new single he calls 'No Losses'.

Artist: Legendary

Song Title: No Losses

Genre: Afrobeats

Date of Release: September 23rd, 2022

Producer: Kash Beat

Song Art:

Length: 2 minutes 28 seconds

Features: NONE

Label: Hulivo

Details/Takeaway: 'No Losses' is a mid-tempo melodic-rap single that chronicles the humble beginnings of Legendary’s life and how he is on a path to win henceforth. “All the pains I’ve been through you won’t understand,” he sing-raps on the song; “pressure makes diamonds, so I ain’t tweaking” is the perfect victory lap anthem for all the young hustlers in the country. His supporting cast on the track – EMBER and Tembipowers – deliver powerful verses that follow the theme of the song.

Legendary is a young Nigerian artist who expresses himself through rap music. He is penchant for telling stories and real experiences with his music and on this new single, the artiste displays his fine and diverse talent. On this single, Legendary shares that he is a kid off the block (or trenches as he used in the song) whose life has been given its fair share of challenges.

However, these challenges have made him stronger and given him the urge to desire all the pleasures that life has to offer and the drive to chase them. Legendary is ready to take no more losses – a point he makes emphatically clear on this melodic-rap single.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

