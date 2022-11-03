Emerging Afro-pop artiste Lummy on his music, style & inspiration.

Born in Lagos, Nigeria, he describes his creative process of making music as one that he enjoys doing and considers Olamide as a mentor and a role model in the music industry.

His biggest inspiration will be anything around him or anywhere he finds himself. For a musician who enjoys making music with his upbringing has now become his greatest motivation.

Lummy believes his songs stems up from him hitting the studio vibing and then he creates magic from there on. His anticipated Ep will be released soon, as he defines his success as an artiste as being able to make music that is enjoyable.



He believes that his music has evolved and grown from how he started out, his greatest strength as an artiste will be believing in himself and making the best out of his music career.

In an incredibly booming entertainment industry as ours, Lummy reckons that rhythm, vocal style, tempo, and relatable storytelling to cut through age, caliber is the best asset any aspiring creative or talent can possess. With his knowledge of the industry and creative spirit ready to soar, Lummy is right on track for a great career run.

