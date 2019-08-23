EME is a versatile and eclectic singer-songwriter whose style and strong creative currency allows her to traverse with ease between Pop, Soul, and Afrobeats.

She has already shown growth both as a singer and a performer where she is destined to soon become Nigeria’s top cultural export.

The Lagos-based Nigerian singer was born in Akwa-Ibom State with ambitions to spread her positive energy throughout the continent. Eme’s love for music was discovered at the tender age of eight when she joined the church choir and later signed to South African label, Native Rhythms.

She released YAKMMA which features South African sensation, Moonchild Sanelly, along with the drop of her EP, Gegemu, and now the visuals for the single are out. Given the artists’ high energy performances and funky style,

Eme and Moonchild have an undeniable chemistry in the video with a cameo appearance by Banku and Afrobeats artist, Mr Eazi. YAKMMA not only represents strong females in the music industry but also stands for African unity with the Nigeria-South Africa collaboration, propelled Eme to a new world of Afrocentric expressions.