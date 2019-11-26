A few months ago, a Nigerian rapper came across my 'six.' The purpose was to get featured on 'Who Get Ear,' Pulse's weekly compilation of the songs you need to play. I didn't really like the song, but it was obvious that he had talent.

A few months down the line, he released his 11-track sophomore album, B4dsonshine. It is a brilliant combination of afrobeats and indigenous (Igbo) rap. Music appreciation is mostly subconscious, so language barrier doesn't hinder appreciation of good music. B4dsonshine is one of those albums where language is not an impediment for appreciation.

More importantly, Elveektor doesn't bore us with length. He drops 11 fire songs and launch himself into mainstream consciousness. The guy has talent and it only seems a matter of time before he catches a break. With B4dsonshine, it seems Elveektor highlights and celebrates his knowledge of what he needs to succeed.

On the album, Elveektor highlights traits like confidence, humility, common sense and so forth. At other times, he highlights tangible factors like investors. All in all, the album feels like narration from a diary filled with aspirations and a burning desire to make it in music with Elveektor as narrator. He is also is a man with big dreams.

On 'Check The Level,' he is confident and bullish just as the thumping drums marry the evocative feedback strings. He raps, "For another man babe, you tear your shirt. You come my DM come dey beg..." Mad.

But immediately after the bovine boisterousness of 'Check The Level,' Elveektor brings himself back to earth. The song 'Humble Yourself' highlights the importance and attraction of humility - a trait which could be the difference between success and failure. But like clockwork, we are back to the bullish Elveektor.

On 'Bad,' he highlights how "bad" he is. 'Peter Rufai' is a beautiful 2000's rap beat with thumping drums, heavy brass legatos and a looped sample of hi-life music. This is the most deft song on the album so far. Elveektor uses Peter Rufai - a goalkeeper - as a symbolism of 'waiting for shots.' So for him, he feels like because the 'son rises from the east,' it's his time to shine.

So, instead of waiting for shots to come like Peter Rufai, he will go seek the cheque and deal, and sign it. This narrative also takes us to the album title - B4dsonshine. 'Peter Rufai' is central to everything on this song so far. It is the nucleus from which life flows and on it is the entire reason why the album is titled thus.

To Elveektor, before the sun shines, you have to recognize who you are/the greatness imbued in you, what you have and then go get it - don't wait for it to come to you. The next track is 'Onyinye' and it 'vibes' on which an ode to a faceless object of love is laid. 'Common Sense' is an afrobeat song which continues the trend of love.

For the purpose of love, Elveektor highlights the importance of common sense to suspicious woman. The best song on this album is 'Investor.' The beat is a fusion of Igbo traditional music and trap/dubstep drums. On it, Elveektor yearns out for an investor and the many joys one can bring. Case in point; credit alerts.

It's so interesting that Igbo rappers are at the helm of Nigerian rap sounds. Their songs fuse traditional Nigerian music with Hip-Hop drums - interesting. 'Mr. Ejike' is by far the most introspective song on this album. Elveektor uses it to tell stories about his young self; getting lessons at Mr. Ejike's place, getting a D7 in Chemistry, the girl he likes and so forth.

For that purpose, the song would have been better as an opening track. 'Obi Lewaa Men' is socio-political chatter about the struggles in society. He criticizes how societal factors like women and the police are willing to collect the money and the peace that you don't have. Basically, the song is a story of frustrated young men crying out for help.

The song would have been better as 'Track two.' With this arrangement, it would have set a good ground for Elveektor's documented need to make it soon and get out of the life he currently lives in. Oh, and this beat is fire. It's actually getting funny now; three of the final four tracks would have been better as the opening three tracks.

'Bad People' is a trap song that documents the effects of bad people on life - it would have made better sense as track three. 'Oya Bulienu' which is the final track and it stands tall as a final track. In Igbo, 'Oya Bulienu' means 'Oya, carry me.'

As a final track, after the personal frustrations, well-documented confidence, and socio-political stories, it paints Elveektor as a man confidently telling people to come carry him. With the song, he documents his aspirations to visit Dubai, be on magazine covers and so forth. The woozy cloud strings on that hook is just mad.

Final thoughts

This album is near-faultless. With it, Elveektor aptly backs up his boisterousness and confidence. Its only weakness is track listing - those issues were documented earlier.

With an arrangement where 'Mr. Ejike,' 'Obi Lewaa Men' and 'Bad People' are opening three tracks, they set a tone for Elveektor's tales of confidence, power, humility and talent as a precursor to success. In the end, this writer hopes Elveektor's next album is titled, B4dsonsets. The rapper's debut album is titled, B4dsonrise.

Ratings: /10

• 0-1.9: Flop

• 2.0-3.9: Near fall

• 4.0-5.9: Average

• 6.0-7.9: Victory

• 8.0-10: Champion

Pulse Rating: /10

Tracklist: 1.0/2

Content and Themes: 1.5/2

Production: 1.5/2

Enjoyability and Satisfaction: 1.6/2

Execution: 1.3/2

Total:

6.8 - Champion