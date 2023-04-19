The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Eltee Skhillz set to release 'Power' on Friday April 21

Pulse Mix

'Power' was produced by Egar Boi.

Eltee Skhillz set to release Power on Friday April 21
Eltee Skhillz set to release Power on Friday April 21

Recommended articles

How is it sounding guys?

After touring the world with smash hit single ODG, Tunakupenda with The Ghettokids and Breakfast, Eltee Skhillz is back with a unique sound titled 'Power' produced by Egar Boi.

He shared the snippet on his Instagram page below;

ADVERTISEMENT

We can’t wait to hear the full song.

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Eltee Skhillz set to release 'Power' on Friday April 21

Eltee Skhillz set to release 'Power' on Friday April 21

Pulse List: 7 Nigerian celebrities who quietly ended their marriages

Pulse List: 7 Nigerian celebrities who quietly ended their marriages

I didn't put out my song with Wizkid because it wasn't good enough - Don Jazzy

I didn't put out my song with Wizkid because it wasn't good enough - Don Jazzy

5 top singers to have graced the Nigerian Idol stage

5 top singers to have graced the Nigerian Idol stage

American Grammy-winning producer Timbaland would love to work with Adekunle Gold

American Grammy-winning producer Timbaland would love to work with Adekunle Gold

10 times Joeboy delivered timeless love songs [Pulse Lists]

10 times Joeboy delivered timeless love songs [Pulse Lists]

The Annual Film Mischief (TAFM) festival unveils exciting 2023 lineup

The Annual Film Mischief (TAFM) festival unveils exciting 2023 lineup

'Shanty Town' producer Chichi Nworah reacts to 11 AMVCA nominations

'Shanty Town' producer Chichi Nworah reacts to 11 AMVCA nominations

Kunle Remi reacts to AMVCA nomination snub

Kunle Remi reacts to AMVCA nomination snub

Pulse Sports

Guardiola urges Man City to 'punish' Bayern in return leg

Guardiola urges Man City to 'punish' Bayern in return leg

Jose Mourinho emerging favourite for PSG job

Jose Mourinho emerging favourite for PSG job

Ancelotti confirms injury to key player during Chelsea win

Ancelotti confirms injury to key player during Chelsea win

Spalletti blames refereeing decisions for Milan defeat

Spalletti blames refereeing decisions for Milan defeat

5 UCL records Osimhen could reach against AC Milan

5 UCL records Osimhen could reach against AC Milan

Draymond stomps on Sabonis as Kings stun Warriors in Game 2

Draymond stomps on Sabonis as Kings stun Warriors in Game 2

Todd Boehly describes Chelsea season as 'embarrassing' in post-game speech

Todd Boehly describes Chelsea season as 'embarrassing' in post-game speech

Champions League: Pioli has spotted a Napoli weakness, but will Spalletti find solutions?

Champions League: Pioli has spotted a Napoli weakness, but will Spalletti find solutions?

Ex-Chelsea icon wants to see Kylian Mbappe at Chelsea

Ex-Chelsea icon wants to see Kylian Mbappe at Chelsea

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Davido hosts Timeless Concert press conference in Lagos

Davido hosts press conference ahead of April 23 concert at biggest venue in West Africa

'The Timeless Afro Playlist' by Davido

I don't put my personal business into my music - Davido

Rema

Rema sets new African record on Billboard Hot 100

Rema

Rema 'Calm Down' sets new record for highest charting African song on Billboard Hot 100