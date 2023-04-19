Eltee Skhillz set to release 'Power' on Friday April 21
'Power' was produced by Egar Boi.
How is it sounding guys?
After touring the world with smash hit single ODG, Tunakupenda with The Ghettokids and Breakfast, Eltee Skhillz is back with a unique sound titled 'Power' produced by Egar Boi.
He shared the snippet on his Instagram page below;
We can’t wait to hear the full song.
