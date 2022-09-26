RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Ekwe by Marvel featuring Ice Prince is the finest of Afro-Hiphop fusions

Ekwe is Marvel's newest release and it comes bearing the classic gift of an Iceprince feature. The fulfilment of the music begins with the appealing instrumentation put together by Chechdaproducer and continues with a worthwhile blend of singing and rapping from Marvel and his guest.

Ekwe is a type of drum carved from a log, originating from Eastern Nigeria. In this song, Marvel refers to it symbolically as he tells the story of his attraction to an African woman and her physical endowments. "My girl loves the chemistry between us when our bodies collide," says the rising star, describing his thought process when he penned his lyrics. The song is erotic at its core, subtly sharing the antics of a sexually satisfied woman.

On his decision to feature Hip-hop veteran Iceprince, he acknowledges that the move doubles the impact of the music. "Having Iceprince on this song is a milestone to my career because of the level of professionalism he brought to the project."

"My baby just dey sample the Ekwe" sings Marvel, reminding his listeners of Original Stereoman's album-title hit in 2005. His approach, however, is entirely different as he fuses vintage and modern nuances of Afropop and hip-hop to create a distinct piece. Ekwe is that chart-sleeping song that will always have a place in the playlists of Marvel's expanding fanbase.

Stream and download Ekwe by Marvel featuring Ice Prince on all your preferred digital music platforms: https://onerpm.link/511301130958

