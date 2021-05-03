Artist: Eedris Abdulkaree
Eedris Abdulkareem disses Festus Keyamo in new track
On the newly released track, Abdulkareem addressed State Minister For Labour and Employment as "Senior Advocate of Nonsense.'
Song: Jaga Jaga O Ti Get E
Genre: Rap/Hip-Hop, Afro-pop
Label: TBD
Album: TBD
Video Director:
Date of release: April 3, 2021
Details/Takeaway: On the newly released track, Abdulkareem addressed State Minister For Labour and Employment as "Senior Advocate of Nonsense,' a play on words for 'SAN,' which is an acronym for 'Senior Advocate of Nigeria,' a post that was conferred on Keyamo a few years ago.
The record also addresses some prevalent issues around insecurity in Nigeria.
You can stream the song below;
