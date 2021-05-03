RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Eedris Abdulkareem disses Festus Keyamo in new track

Authors:

Motolani Alake

On the newly released track, Abdulkareem addressed State Minister For Labour and Employment as "Senior Advocate of Nonsense.'

The fate of Eedris Abdulkareem’s legacy after he got dragged by Festus Keyamo. (Premium Times)

Artist: Eedris Abdulkaree

Song: Jaga Jaga O Ti Get E

Genre: Rap/Hip-Hop, Afro-pop

Label: TBD

Album: TBD

Video Director:

Date of release: April 3, 2021

Details/Takeaway: On the newly released track, Abdulkareem addressed State Minister For Labour and Employment as "Senior Advocate of Nonsense,' a play on words for 'SAN,' which is an acronym for 'Senior Advocate of Nigeria,' a post that was conferred on Keyamo a few years ago.

ALSO READ: The legacy of Eedris Abdulkareem after getting dragged by Festus Keyamo [Pulse Opinion]

The record also addresses some prevalent issues around insecurity in Nigeria.

You can stream the song below;

