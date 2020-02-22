Nigerian rapper, Eedris Abdulkareem has asked Burna Boy to apologise to the Afrobeat legend, Fela Anikulapo Kuti for ‘stealing’ his songs to hit the limelight.

Recently, Burna Boy was in the news for making some controversial comments that caused a stir on social media.

He said no musician paved way for his success in the music industry, adding that he has single-handedly brought Afrobeat genre to the mainstream where it currently enjoys western recognition.

The singer also declared himself the best in the industry, saying, “Everyone you think is the best KNOWS I’m BEST since Fela Kuti.”

Burna Boy's album 'African Giant' was released on July 26, 2019 [Instagram/BurnaBoyGram] Instagram/Burna Boy

Burna Boy’s claims stirred social media reactions as some disagreed with him, while others believed he has done well enough to declare himself the best in the Nigerian music industry.

But while sharing his opinion on the matter, Eedris Abdulkareem asked the Afropop singer to apologise for ‘stealing Fela’s songs to become famous.

In a video clip making the rounds on social media, the rapper said should apologise because Fela made it happen for him.

He said, “Burna Boy needs to apologize. At least, Fela made it happen for you. And you stole from Fela’s songs to become who you are. “You stole from Afrobeat to become who you are, even though Fela’s songs are strictly about messages that add value to the lives of people.”

On February 19, 2020, Burna Boy lost the Best Male International at BRIT Award 2020 to Grammy-winning American rapper, Tyler The Creator.