RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

EDM Duo MazexMxtreme shutdown BBNaija’s 6th Saturday night part

Pulse Mix

#FeatureByMazexMxtreme

EDM Duo MazexMxtreme shutdown BBNaija’s 6th Saturday night part
EDM Duo MazexMxtreme shutdown BBNaija’s 6th Saturday night part

EDM Duo MazexMxtreme, performed at the 7th Big Brother Naija Party held on Saturday, 4th September 2022. The mask-wearing DJs thrilled the housemates and viewers of the show with the most unique performance of the season (so far). The duo is known for using EDM to push the boundaries of the Afrobeats soundscape - a market that was largely underground.

Recommended articles

Curiously, the DJs fused contemporary beats with solid EDM numbers like Avicii’s ‘The Nights’ and other pop numbers, convincing housemates and the rest of the country to pay a little more attention. Before long, the duo had “this DJs” trending on Twitter as a corollary to their breathtaking performance. It was an unforgettable experience.

The DJs held the party down for over an hour, rendering an energetic performance to the excitement of housemates who committed to wrecking the dance floor and doing damage to the party’s bar.

EDM Duo MazexMxtreme shutdown BBNaija’s 6th Saturday night part
EDM Duo MazexMxtreme shutdown BBNaija’s 6th Saturday night part Pulse Nigeria
EDM Duo MazexMxtreme shutdown BBNaija’s 6th Saturday night part
EDM Duo MazexMxtreme shutdown BBNaija’s 6th Saturday night part Pulse Nigeria
EDM Duo MazexMxtreme shutdown BBNaija’s 6th Saturday night part
EDM Duo MazexMxtreme shutdown BBNaija’s 6th Saturday night part Pulse Nigeria
EDM Duo MazexMxtreme shutdown BBNaija’s 6th Saturday night part
EDM Duo MazexMxtreme shutdown BBNaija’s 6th Saturday night part Pulse Nigeria

‘Maze’ also known as Joshua and ‘Mxtreme’ also known as Godfrey are talented young DJs from Benin City, Edo state, Nigeria. Their live act is a well put together combo of disc jokeying, live synth and the showmanship to impress a crowd of EDM enthusiasts at the biggest festivals in Ibiza. Their primary genre is Afro EDM (Afro Electronic Dance Music), which fuses Afrobeats with elements of EDM synth and sound, while their secondary genres include Dancehall Indie, Future Bass, EDM, and House.

Since beginning their journey in 2016, MazexMxtreme have performed at major events, including Budx by Budweiser, Mavin’s Ladipoe Live, Bar bar Lagos, Club Cubana, Spekrum ng, Spice Lifestyle awards, the SSMA Opening 2016, Club Curve, Bheerhugz IC, JamRock Easter Fiesta, and Radio Sync performances.

The duo hosts their flagship event the Zodiac Party at various locations around Lagos. Its most recent installation was hosted at Nexthought Studios, Lekki, where they thrilled fans with impressive transitions and carefully-curated music. They have also produced the themed soundtrack for Fast Lane Motorsport - the leading Motorsport racing team in Nigeria.

EDM Duo MazexMxtreme shutdown BBNaija’s 6th Saturday night part
EDM Duo MazexMxtreme shutdown BBNaija’s 6th Saturday night part Pulse Nigeria
EDM Duo MazexMxtreme shutdown BBNaija’s 6th Saturday night part
EDM Duo MazexMxtreme shutdown BBNaija’s 6th Saturday night part Pulse Nigeria
EDM Duo MazexMxtreme shutdown BBNaija’s 6th Saturday night part
EDM Duo MazexMxtreme shutdown BBNaija’s 6th Saturday night part Pulse Nigeria
EDM Duo MazexMxtreme shutdown BBNaija’s 6th Saturday night part
EDM Duo MazexMxtreme shutdown BBNaija’s 6th Saturday night part Pulse Nigeria
EDM Duo MazexMxtreme shutdown BBNaija’s 6th Saturday night part
EDM Duo MazexMxtreme shutdown BBNaija’s 6th Saturday night part Pulse Nigeria

---

#FeaturedPost #FeatureByMazexMxtreme

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

EDM Duo MazexMxtreme shutdown BBNaija’s 6th Saturday night part

EDM Duo MazexMxtreme shutdown BBNaija’s 6th Saturday night part

Major AJ: The Time Travelling Superstar

Major AJ: The Time Travelling Superstar

Nicolas Cage and wife Riko Shibata welcome their 1st baby together

Nicolas Cage and wife Riko Shibata welcome their 1st baby together

Rema drops video for 'Calm Down' remix featuring Selena Gomez

Rema drops video for 'Calm Down' remix featuring Selena Gomez

Asake drops debut album 'Mr Money With The Vibe'

Asake drops debut album 'Mr Money With The Vibe'

BBNaija 7: Tempers flare as Rachel clashes with “Mr and Mrs Ikoyi

BBNaija 7: Tempers flare as Rachel clashes with “Mr and Mrs Ikoyi”

Eniola Badmus spoils herself with Mercedes Benz SUV on birthday

Eniola Badmus spoils herself with Mercedes Benz SUV on birthday

BBNaija 7: Allysyn reveals how she feels about Hermes' girlfriends

BBNaija 7: Allysyn reveals how she feels about Hermes' girlfriends

Ice Prince remanded in prison as absence of witness stalls trial

Ice Prince remanded in prison as absence of witness stalls trial

Trending

Wizkid, Patoranking Fire, Ayra Starr, BNXN

Wizkid leads 2022 Headies Award winners: See full list

The Headies

Live updates from 2022 Headies Awards

Asake - Mr Money With The Vibe Tracklist

Asake drops tracklist for debut album 'Mr Money With The Vibe'

Wizkid, Davido, Burna Boy

Burna Boy takes swipe at Wizkid and Davido while replying to a fan