EDM Duo MazexMxtreme shutdown BBNaija’s 6th Saturday night part

Curiously, the DJs fused contemporary beats with solid EDM numbers like Avicii’s ‘The Nights’ and other pop numbers, convincing housemates and the rest of the country to pay a little more attention. Before long, the duo had “this DJs” trending on Twitter as a corollary to their breathtaking performance. It was an unforgettable experience.

The DJs held the party down for over an hour, rendering an energetic performance to the excitement of housemates who committed to wrecking the dance floor and doing damage to the party’s bar.

‘Maze’ also known as Joshua and ‘Mxtreme’ also known as Godfrey are talented young DJs from Benin City, Edo state, Nigeria. Their live act is a well put together combo of disc jokeying, live synth and the showmanship to impress a crowd of EDM enthusiasts at the biggest festivals in Ibiza. Their primary genre is Afro EDM (Afro Electronic Dance Music), which fuses Afrobeats with elements of EDM synth and sound, while their secondary genres include Dancehall Indie, Future Bass, EDM, and House.

Since beginning their journey in 2016, MazexMxtreme have performed at major events, including Budx by Budweiser, Mavin’s Ladipoe Live, Bar bar Lagos, Club Cubana, Spekrum ng, Spice Lifestyle awards, the SSMA Opening 2016, Club Curve, Bheerhugz IC, JamRock Easter Fiesta, and Radio Sync performances.

The duo hosts their flagship event the Zodiac Party at various locations around Lagos. Its most recent installation was hosted at Nexthought Studios, Lekki, where they thrilled fans with impressive transitions and carefully-curated music. They have also produced the themed soundtrack for Fast Lane Motorsport - the leading Motorsport racing team in Nigeria.

