Ed Sheeran found not guilty of plagiarising Marvin Gaye’s ‘Lets Get It On’

On May 3, 2023, U.S. District Judge Louis Stanton said a jury should decide if the hit maker is liable to the Marvin Gaye estate and heirs of the late producer Ed Townsend, who co-wrote the song with Gaye.

Ed Sheeran denied any wrong doing and even went as far as saying that he will walk away from music should the jury find him guilty.

The other defendants in the case were Sony/ATV Music Publishing and Atlantic Records through whom the music was released.

ADVERTISEMENT

On May 4 2023, the jury found him not guilty of plagiarism the Marvin Gaye record in his international smash hit ‘Thinking Out Loud’.

After being declared free of any wrongdoing, Ed Sheeran will now escape the fate suffered by Robin Thicke and Pharrell William who were asked by a US court to pay the Marvin Gaye estate $5 million for plagiarising the deceased in their chart-topping single ‘Blurred Lines’.