Ed Sheeran wrote 7 songs in 4 hours after learning wife had cancer

The Daily Mail UK reported on the couple's challenges and experiences. Seaborn was diagnosed with a tumour in February 2022, during her second pregnancy, which was six months along at the time.

"I got diagnosed with cancer at the start of the year, which was a massive shitter, but it made me massively reflect on our mortality. We had the diagnosis of the tumour and the next day Eds went down into the basement and wrote seven songs in four hours. Some people write a diary and get their emotions out through the pen and, for Eds, if something really intense happens, he’ll go and write a song.

"I was saying to Eds, I’d never have agreed to do anything like this before — never, ever, ever — but it made me think this whole year, if I died, what’s people’s perception of me What am I going to leave behind? It genuinely wasn’t until this year when I was just like I might die."

According to reports, Ed Sheeran was in tears in the documentary while discussing his concerns about the possibility of losing his wife.

The 32-year-old Grammy winner expressed how terrible that time was for him, but music acted as his "therapy." Additionally, during this period, Sheeran was grieving the loss of his friend Jamal Edwards and was also embroiled in a legal battle over allegations of plagiarism related to his hit track 'Shape of You.' The singer-songwriter revealed that the challenging experience inspired his new album, 'Subtract,' with his deepest thoughts reflected in the music.

In his words, "Music has always been like therapy to me. It was a way to get my thoughts and feelings down as a kid, and it works. It really works. The moment you find the worst thing has happened to someone you truly love, you feel like you’re drowning and can’t get out from under it.

"Just from that situation, all these songs came out. It’s scary putting your deepest, darkest thoughts out into the world, but I think I’m super ready to just put Subtract out and move on from it emotionally. That was a horrible, horrible, horrible month. Life hasn’t moved on for me yet and I don’t think it will."