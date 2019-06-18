As a follow-up to his last project ÷, the singer - a Hip-Hop lover - is coming back with a new project titled, 'No. 6 Collaborations Project.'

The 14-track project features mostly Hip-Hop artists and rappers, indicating its overall direction as a potentially experimental project.

The announcement was made via the singer's Instagram page on Tuesday, June 18, 2019.

Amongst the features on the project are Eminem, Cardi B, Stormzy, J Hus, Young Thug, Travis Scott, PnB Rock, Chance The Rapper, Camilla Cabello and so forth.

The album will be released on July 12, 2019 via Atlantic Records.