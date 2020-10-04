From the lineage of Nigerian musical legend, Evangelist Dr. Ebenezer Obey Fabiyi, comes Timmss Obey, the grandson of the famed singer.

Timmss Obey is an Afrobeats singer and songwriter who started his professional music career in 2017 and has since improved upon his artistry to the point where he has been privileged to perform at some of the biggest musical events in the country.

Timmss Obey - Lost In Love. (WildIntentionz)

Earlier this year, he announced that his debut EP would be released later this year and it's finally here. Lost in Love is a 6-track EP executive produced by Dr. Ebenezer Obey.

It features production from Soundz, Sammie Beatz, Kronik, Stadic and Bibskyy. Like the title suggests, the project places love as its central theme while exploring the different facets of love and the challenges that come with it.

Lost In Love is currently available on streaming platforms