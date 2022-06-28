Dwin, the Stoic releases highly anticipated tripple-single 'Gkw/WinningBread'

‘Heavy Heart’ in 2018, Dwin, The Stoic has consistently touched the hearts of his growing, devoted fanbase with carefully crafted songs that mirror life’s intimate moments. His newest single ‘Gkw/Winning Bread’ continues that theme as he finds new ways to tell stories of these moments.

'Gkw' is a great song to start or end your day. The GRNDMSTR and Rhaffy produced track touches on the topic of loss with enough levity to allow you to forget what it’s really about for a second.

'Winning Bread' is a song about the rat race that tells the story of the hustle while praying it all makes sense in the end. Produced by Rhaffy. 'Gkw' (reprise) features a new verse written to the same chorus as 'Gkw.' The verse is sung in acapella and rises to a crescendo with accompaniment from strings produced by Rhaffy.