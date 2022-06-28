RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Dwin, the Stoic releases highly anticipated tripple-single 'Gkw/WinningBread'

Adeayo Adebiyi

Following his last release 'Streets', Dwin, the Stoic returns with his triple single ‘Gkw/Winning Bread’ out June 28th, 2022. 'Gkw,' the focus track speaks of finding peace in loss, and Winning

Dwin, The Stoic
Dwin, The Stoic

Bread echoes the hope of something good at the end of the rat race. For an artist who values intimacy and honesty above all else, the Nigerian singer/songwriter has shown a remarkable amount of ambition in recent years. Since emerging with his debut album

‘Heavy Heart’ in 2018, Dwin, The Stoic has consistently touched the hearts of his growing, devoted fanbase with carefully crafted songs that mirror life’s intimate moments. His newest single ‘Gkw/Winning Bread’ continues that theme as he finds new ways to tell stories of these moments.

'Gkw' is a great song to start or end your day. The GRNDMSTR and Rhaffy produced track touches on the topic of loss with enough levity to allow you to forget what it’s really about for a second.

'Winning Bread' is a song about the rat race that tells the story of the hustle while praying it all makes sense in the end. Produced by Rhaffy. 'Gkw' (reprise) features a new verse written to the same chorus as 'Gkw.' The verse is sung in acapella and rises to a crescendo with accompaniment from strings produced by Rhaffy.

Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

'Philomena' by Bimbo Manuel is back! Hits Abuja July 22-24 with Francis Duru, Ejike Asiegbu, Monalisa Chinda, and others

Nigerian Albums turning 10 in 2022

Glamour Girls: Charles Okpaleke blasts critics in scathing new statement

Top 10 Songs in the First Half of 2022 [Pulse Picks]

Yul Edochie says some people are wishing his family death

Ayo Shonaiya's groundbreaking documentary 'Afrobeats: The Backstory' premieres June 29th

‘Law & Order’ actress Mary Mara dead at 61 after drowning in NY river

'Thank you for deciding to get up and do something' Tems says as she thanks female Afrobeats stars

