Duru talks about new single – Wayte ft Davido and Peruzzi, clears the air on the song’s themes and release date

Duru is undoubtedly one of the most-talked about Nigeria’s upcoming Afro-fusion artiste. He is a young talent who was born in Aba, and hails from Imo State – a state in the southeastern part of the country. In quite a number of in-studio and closed-door interviews, Duru shared the reasons for choosing a career path in music, stating clearly that he did so in a bid to find a voice in the world stage since his rise to stardom in 2009. In summary, the rising star is a songwriter, singer, performer and real estate guru.

Enough about Duru. That was the tip of the iceberg. Cheers to finding out more about him in due course. So, can we talk about the song already?

Wayte is an Afro-fusion love song off Duru’s forthcoming EP. The song, adroitly written by Davido (CEO of DMW), Peruzzi and Duru, centers on the themes of love, desire, romance and everything in between. It is a reflection of quality sound, apt delivery and good vibes. To Duru, the song, upon release, will be a hallmark for Afro-fusion and will surely be capable of stirring excitement among listeners home and abroad. This is so because the song is danceable and really enjoyable. Below is the track information and a better analysis of the different themes in the song:

Track Information

Song title Wayte. Song by Duru. Star features Davido, Peruzzi. Written by Duru Francis Nnaemeka, David Adeleke (Davido) and Tobechukwu Victor Okoh (Peruzzi). Proposed release date April 15th, 2022. Produced by Speroach Beatz. Duration – Fanlink Not available.

Love at first sight

Like poetry, good music soothes the soul. More significantly, the theme of love in a piece of good music goes on to make it nothing short of intriguing. In Wayte, Duru creatively used his storytelling ability to portray this theme. Specifically, in the second verse, he said: “….as I see you for corner, e be like my brain don format ooo.” It is to this effect that he flatters his African Lady to show her how well he loved her at first sight. What a good bad guy!

Desire

As a plus, DMW boss, Davido, added his vocals to do some real good stuff. In the third verse, he explained his desires to his lover. He envisioned a scenery where there will be some more intimacy amongst them, doing all they could as lovers and in their privacy. The superstar, in the third line, sang: “picture me baby, me and you on a yacht oo; we are touring all over”. He went ahead to complement it with some good lines. Masterclass!

Romance

In all glory and finesse, the song also portrayed the theme of romance. You can tell from how the big guys on the song appreciated their women. Their sweet talks, commendations and heartwarming comparisons did the trick. Peruzzi, in the first verse, begins with “Stay, I’ll stay/ I no mean to bother you/ I get plan to cover you” to show how well he wanted all the romance and commitment. With this, it’s clear that the Heartwork crooner came out bold to express his deepest feeling. Sweet, innit? Yes!

The power of love

Undeniably, from the highlights above, you can tell that the song will surely be underlined by this factor – the power of love. The artistes, with their joint and creative efforts, expressed clearly the power of love and the extent to which people love. Love is sweet; but when money enter love it’s sweeter. Right? Yes. In the hook, Peruzzi said: “I no send economy, the love cover me”. Davido, also in some parts of the work used lines like “my fashion killer, I go buy you the Tom Ford ooo” and “you no go fly economy, first class ticket to cover you”. As the song goes, Duru also dropped some hot stuff to address the theme. You can’t deny that you don’t want to listen already? No, you can’t.

There is more to this masterpiece than words can describe. It also featured other themes that cannot be all mentioned here. Set your reminders. Expect the music art soon. Get your dancing shoes ready as Duru and the big guys from DMW have cooked this just for you. Get ready also cos Duru dey for you!

About the author

ABOLADE, Abdulrasheed Omotolani is an award-winning essayist, author, freelance digital content creator and storyteller. He has over 3 years of industry experience creating content for websites and blogs. At the moment, he is the lead content creator for PenPros.E - a fast-growing writing services provider and mentorship academy based in Ekiti State, Nigeria. Also, he is a political science undergraduate in Nigeria's most revered university - the University of Lagos, Akoka.

