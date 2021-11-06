RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Dunnie releases new single, 'Dejavu'

Motolani Alake

Deja Vu, produced by Dunnie and Brainz, will lead to her latest project, Amazon the EP slated for release next week, 12 November.

Oxlade features on Dunnie's remix to, 'Overdose.' (Kiki Melissa)

Following her collaboration with Busiswa and the success of Overdose which features Oxlade, Mosafejo, Afro-fusion singer Dunnie is back with a new single titled Deja Vu, a record that sees the singer yearn for love in its sincerest expression.

2021 gets more interesting for the singer as she’s nominated for her collaboration with Busiswa at the All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA). Dunnie was also enlisted alongside Focalistic by Gemini Major for the Ewele while doubling as producer for Nigeria's Wande Coal, Yemi Alade; South Africa’s Focalistic, Gemini Major, Rowlene amongst others.

In August, Dunnie was profiled as one of the nine kick-ass women to know in the Nigerian music scene by Global Citizen. In April, she produced Shontelle’s comeback single House Party, a reggae number that was minted as NFT (Non-Fungible Token). Dunnie has had an interesting run in the past months; with Overdose having amassed about three million streams across streaming platforms while enjoying heavy rotations on radio and TV.

Motolani Alake

