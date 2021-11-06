Dunnie releases new single, 'Dejavu'

2021 gets more interesting for the singer as she’s nominated for her collaboration with Busiswa at the All Africa Music Awards ( AFRIMA ). Dunnie was also enlisted alongside Focalistic by Gemini Major for the Ewele while doubling as producer for Nigeria's Wande Coal, Yemi Alade; South Africa’s Focalistic, Gemini Major, Rowlene amongst others.

In August, Dunnie was profiled as one of the nine kick-ass women to know in the Nigerian music scene by Global Citizen. In April, she produced Shontelle’s comeback single House Party, a reggae number that was minted as NFT (Non-Fungible Token). Dunnie has had an interesting run in the past months; with Overdose having amassed about three million streams across streaming platforms while enjoying heavy rotations on radio and TV.