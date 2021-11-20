Dunnie grows on ‘Amazon’ [Pulse EP Review]

On her new EP, Amazon, Dunnie has transformed. At the root of her music remains her near-falsetto deliveries and infectious adlibs, but she has grown into something bigger, both topically and sonically. She has taken on new grounds and fresh challenges. This result is only natural, when you’ve collaborated with Busiswa, Shontelle, Focalistic, Gemini Major and more over the past one year alone - as a producer and artist.

Dunnie has also abandoned the formula that produced buzz-worthy singles like ‘Foolish’ and ‘Overdose.’

Records like the amazing ‘Rich Aunty Vibes’ sounds like a girl power anthem that could soundtrack the inherent growth of the modern woman and the scaling of feminism. The record could be Nigeria’s version of Saweetie’s ‘Best Friend’ or the female version of eLDee’s ‘Big Boy.’

‘One Night’ is a Reggae Fusion record, an uncharted sonic territory for the ever-growing Dunnie. Featuring The Cavemen on the Highlife record, ‘Oh Baby’ and H_Art The Band and Darassa on ‘Nakupenda’ show her increasing reach as an artist. She also discusses drinking Hennessy on ‘One Night’ as well as confident sexual innuendos on ‘You Don’t Know’ and ‘Dejavu.’

While records like ‘Dejavu’ and ‘Nakupenda’ could be seen as ‘cliche’ titles by many, both records are crafted with a target audience in mind. ‘Rich Aunty Vibes’ will be an instant favourite, but ‘Akooba’ might just be the best song on this EP. The downtempo record is an emotive reaction to detraction.

Some listeners might take the reduced number of ‘girl power anthems’ as a false representation of ‘Amazon,’ but they will be wrong. ‘Amazon’ can be a woman who has many experiences and isn’t afraid to share them. That’s what Dunnie tries to project on this EP.

