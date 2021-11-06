RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

DT Brown emancipates music lovers on “Special”

The Edo state indigene coins his stage name as a nickname given by his siblings with DT denoting with word, ‘D-Threat’.

Nigerian Afrobeat recording sensation, DT Brown (real name, Ehimhen Brown Christopher) is set to emancipate fans and music lovers alike with the release of his latest musical offering, the Illy Da Great produced number titled “Special,” a tune which transposes the Afrobeats and Swing sound with an overwhelming and seemingly irresistible melody.

The Edo state indigene coins his stage name as a nickname given by his siblings with DT denoting with word, ‘D-Threat’ — DT Brown as an artiste, also represents the voice of every bloke from the city district, or better regarded, ‘the ghetto’, who believes in bringing their pipe dream and fantasy to life.

Having started out Music at an early age traced back to his primary school days, DT Brown preaches ‘originality’ and on the Darion 4K directed visual for “Special,” he addresses issues smothering around his insecurities and ill treatment from humanity.

Ready to partake in the music scene on a worldwide platform, the would-be chemist (had Music not been a go-to career) yearns for a warm embrace with those who believe in his vision and this new tune which boasts mixing and mastering credits by Brain On The Mix is a good starting point — listen up, watch and share your thoughts. Enjoy!

