RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Drummr Africa partners with African creatives for new compilation album, 'Yamen Yamen'

Onyema Courage

Drummr Africa teams up with SirBastien, Kibra, Nano Shayraym, Naya Akanji, Bash the Piper, others on 15-track 'Yamen Yamen' album.

Drummr Africa Yamen Yamen
Drummr Africa Yamen Yamen

Artist: Drummr Africa

Recommended articles

Album Title: Yamen Yamen

Genre: Alternative

Date of Release: September 15, 2022

Song Art:

Drummr Africa Yamen Yamen
Drummr Africa Yamen Yamen Pulse Nigeria

Length: 38 minutes 7 seconds

Features: 18 - Bash the Piper, SirBastien, Kibra, Garey Godson, Nano Shayray, Shime Ahua, Kimboardist, Malaika Khadijaa, Bash the Piper, maw from nowhere, Tofa Jaxx, Freeman Kamili, Naya Akanji, Essilfie, Seo, TheLastLetter, and June Sometimes.

Label: Drummr Africa /Maxtreme Inc

Details/Takeaway: Drummr Africa, a Lagos-based Alternative Arts and Emerging Artists Digital Press Platform and Community, has recently released Yamen Yamen, a pan-African Collective Music and Art Project featuring music artists, digital and visual artists, music producers, press publicists, and music business players from across the African continent and its diaspora.

The 'Yamen Yamen' music album features emerging artists telling cohesive stories of love, vulnerability, ease, and rest through sounds considered alternative in their respective locations.

STREAM HERE

Onyema Courage Onyema Courage Onyema Courage is the Content Operations Manager at Pulse. He is a Senior Writer with core interests in Pop Culture. IG @iam.kulgee / TW @iam_kulgee

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Drummr Africa partners with African creatives for new compilation album, 'Yamen Yamen'

Drummr Africa partners with African creatives for new compilation album, 'Yamen Yamen'

BBNaija 7: My worst days are over, I am not depressed - disqualified housemate Beauty

BBNaija 7: My worst days are over, I am not depressed - disqualified housemate Beauty

BBNaija 7: It's unfair that people focus on the abuse - Doyin on Shella

BBNaija 7: It's unfair that people focus on the abuse - Doyin on Shella

Don Crucifixto Entertainment’s movie 'Privileged' for screening at Art is Alive Film Festival

Don Crucifixto Entertainment’s movie 'Privileged' for screening at Art is Alive Film Festival

Celebrating 10 Years since the release of Capital F.E.M.I's 'The Year of R&B' [Pulse Afrobeats Throwback]

Celebrating 10 Years since the release of Capital F.E.M.I's 'The Year of R&B' [Pulse Afrobeats Throwback]

5 actors who have featured in DC and Marvel movies

5 actors who have featured in DC and Marvel movies

Audiomack’s recent “Premiere Access feature enables artists to reward supporters with early listening

Audiomack’s recent “Premiere Access” feature enables artists to reward supporters with early listening

Portable drops speaker rattling single 'Azaman'

Portable drops speaker rattling single 'Azaman'

Black Sheriff returns with new single 'Soja'

Black Sheriff returns with new single 'Soja'

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Asake

Nigeria's Asake makes Apple Music history

Carter Efe & Berri Tiga - Machala

Carter Efe vs Berri Tiga: Gains & Losses [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

Mr May D, Davido, KDDO, Niniola, Mayorkun

Who did it first?: The battle over the importation of Amapiano

Dammy Krane, Davido

Dammy Krane demands payment from Davido for his contribution to 'Pere'