Date: April 1, 2020

Song Title: Wahala Dey

Artist: Dremo

Genre: Hip-Hop, Trap

Producer: TBA

Album: TBA

Video Director: TBA

Label: TBA

Details/Takeaway: This seems like a freestyle, but it's Dremo's best song in a bit. This is a follow-up to 'Faaji' featuring Sinzu and Ycee.

