Artist: Dremo

Album Title: CodeName Vol. 2

Genre: Hip-Hop, Trap, Afro-pop

Date of Release: April 17, 2020

Producers: Benjamz (Track 1), Alpha Ojini (Track 2), Moses Beatz (Track 3), Samire (Track 4), Fresh (Tracks 5 and 8), Knackademus (Track 6), KLY Tha Great (Track 7), Milakeyz (Track 9), VSTIX (Track 10) and Smino (Track 11)

Album Art:

Length: 12 Tracks, 34 minutes

Features: 10 - Naira Marley, Sinzu, Idowest, Knucklez, Lil Frosh, Peruzzi, Davido, Flowolf, Falz

Tracklist:

Label: DMW

Sound Engineering: Alpha Ojini (Track 2), All other tracks by Swaps.

Details/Takeaway: This is a follow-up to 2018 effort, Code Name Vol. 1.