The night of December the 19th, 2018 will never be forgotten in the minds of true hip-hop music fans and lovers.

Dremo who has had a great year with banging music singles and videos released, as well as a much-anticipated album project titled ‘Codename’ took to the FreeMe Space in Lekki on Wednesday night, December 19 to wrap up the year 2018 with his debut headline event, dubbed “Codename Live”.

Dremo’s Codename Live concert brought a variety of music stars, and members of the hip-hop music fandom from far and wide.

The show which was packaged also as a platform to present new and buzzing talents started off with performances from opening acts which included unsigned artistes, underground rappers and rib-cracking comic personalities from the creative industry.

Dremo later took the stage amidst celebratory roars and cheers from his guests present first to specially recognize and appreciate the presence of his immediate family; all of whom were present on the night.

After which he delved into a performance of songs from his catalog of music hits profiled from his time under the APG-led management to the current DMW era.

This on-stage journey saw his friends from industry including Simi, M.I Abaga, Ycee, Yung6ix, L.A.X, Kida Kudz, the YBNL Mafia including family members, Victor AD, BlaqBonez and more who joined him under the bright beaming lights to perform both collaborative numbers and independent fan-favourite singles to the relish of guests present.

Coming right after, and to wind down the Codename Live show was the epic shutdown of the night from the 30 billion gang crew. Setting the ball in motion was mafia crooner, Idowest whose performance was closely followed by Yonda.

Vibes machine, Peruzzi took the heat up a notch higher just before gang leader, Davido alongside Mayorkun, Fresh and DJ E-Cool took the stage at different turns to kill the show.

Other personalities in attendance listed from the BBNaija 2018 faves Cee-C, Anto (who doubled as carpet compere), Khloe and Lolu; Mo Osibodu, Chuey Chu, Lasisi Elenu, Broda Shaggi and the chef Chi.