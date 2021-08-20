RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Dream Empire Music unveils 3 new artistes, Majeeed, Verchi, Lisa Viola with a single titled 'OGAJU'

Today 20th August 2021, Dream Empire Music a serial entertainment enterprise unveils the signing of new talents MAJEEED, LISA VIOLA and VERCHI with the release of their new single ‘OGAJU’.

Ekeh Chiaka Joseph known as ‘Majeeed’ is a Nigerian Singer/Songwriter who pushes off his limit to make numerous kinds of music genre but specifically based on a different sound of Afrobeat, his music makes you want to stay inspired.

He has worked as a songwriter/singer with some amazing Afrobeat artistes such as Seyi Shay, Dj Xclusive, djgmoney, Jay Pizzle and more.

Majeed
Majeed Pulse Nigeria

‘Verchi’ whoʼs real name is Ifeanyichukwu Chigbo Kennedy is an Afrocentric R&B Singer/Songwriter born in the early 90s (October 31st) in Lagos state.

He won the Golden breakthrough competition which led to his performance with several live bands, helping him grow in his professionalism as an artist and performer. He has worked with some notable names in the industry like Seyi shay, Skales, Omotola Jalade Ekeinde, Harrysong and more.

Lisa Viola
Lisa Viola Pulse Nigeria

Angolan born, Australian raised artist ‘Lisa Viola’ has signed an international deal with Nigerian record label Dream Empire Music who spotted her singing and playing the piano on her Instagram stories.

Unaware of her discography the label were impressed by what they heard, offering her a deal. Lisa has also appeared on the big screen in the following: The Great Gatsby, Helen Reddy Biopic I am Woman

Dream Empire Music unveils 3 new artistes, Majeeed, Verchi, Lisa Viola with a single titled 'OGAJU' Pulse Nigeria

'OGAJU' is a well arranged diverse Afrobeats sound with five different languages spoken which are; Yoruba, Hausa, Portuguese, English, Pidgin English. This song speaks about appreciating women.

The track was produced by Mr. Kleb, mixed and mastered by Chibyonthemix.

