Artist: DRB Lasgidi

Album Title: Pioneers

Genre: Afrobeats, Afrobeat, Afro-pop, Palmwine Music, Hi-Life, Trap, Hip-Hop

Date of Release: May 1, 2020

Producers: Pheelz (Tracks 1 and 10), GMK (Tracks 2, 8 and 9), ADEY (Tracks 3, 6 and 12), Genio (Tracks 4 and 5), Higo (Track 11), Beat Demons (Track 7)

Album Art:

Check the mail

Length: 12 Tracks, 36 Minutes

Features: 8 - Lady Donli, Prettyboy D-O, Tems, Olamide, Vivendii Sound, Odunsi, WANI, Maison2500

Tracklist:

Check Mail

Label: TBA

Details/Takeaway: On their Loose Talk Podcast appearance, DRB Lasgidi spoke about the work on this album. Now that it’s out, it’s beautiful.

You can play the album HERE.