Some reproachful remarks have met Drizzy's display who appears to be fondling a 17-year-old during his performance. In a video shown on social media, the rapper is captured dancing with the fan but stops to kiss and touch her boobs.

Only then did he realize that she was underage. This was eventually when he thought on asking her how old she is.

"Why do you look like that?," Drake is asking the teenager after making the finding.

He goes on tell the girl who is mute while he addresses her that he "had fun".

"I don't know whether I should feel guilty or not, but I had fun. I like the way your breasts feel against my chest. I just want to thank you," Drake rounds up the talk with more kisses on the lip and other parts of her head.

A group on Twitter have condemned Drake for being lacking remorse after discovering the identity of the girl.

"It’s entirely disgusting that as a grown man, you find yourself gravitating towards a child," a Twitter profile notes in a post.

It looks like another slip for Drake since he got dragged by Kanye West for following his wife Kim on Instagram.

"I never knew till this morning that Drake followed my wife on Instagram back in September.

"When I went to far with Wiz Khalifa everybody stood up and I had to apologize cause it was too far.

"I had to bring this up because it's the most f--ked up thing of all and I just saw it this morning."Imagine having a problem with somebody and they follow your wife on Instagram," reads some deleted tweets posted by Ye.