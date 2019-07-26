Artist: Rick Ross featuring Drake

Song Title: Gold Roses

Genre: Hip-Hop

Date of release: July 26, 2019

Album: TBA

Producer: Shizzi

Video Director: None yet

Details/Takeaway: Anytime Drake and Rick Ross link up, it's a problem. Anytime they link up on a soul sample-heavy/drum-heavy slow beat, it's a bigger problem.

One needs not look past 'Stay Schemin,' 'Aston Martin Music' or the Just Blaze-produced 'Lord Knows' off Drake's third major project, Take Care to understand the context.

You know when Drake typically goes flossing on a mouthful of weird flex and humble brag with shedloads of pop culture references? Yes, you'll see that Drake on this one.

It's incredible how everybody allows Drake go first on their own songs these days.

You can listen to the song below;