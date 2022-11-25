Artist: Dr Dolor
Dr Dolor features Oxlade, BNXN, Seun Kuti, Blaqbonez on 'What A Time To Bee Alive' Album
Talented artist, producer, and label executive Dr Dolor has released his sophomore album 'What A Time To Bee Alive'.
Album Title: What A Time To Bee Alive
Genre: Afrobeats
Date of Release: November 25th, 2022
Producer: Mikaba, Prowill, Keys of Philadelphia, 4Tunez, Vybeo, Ozedikus
Song Art:
Length: 50 minutes 44 seconds
Features: 16 - Kaptain, Seun Kuti, Keys of Philadelphia, Nasya Marie, PB&Jtoo, MOONLIGHT AFRIQA, Singah, BNXN, Blaqbonez, DTG, Hotkid, The Cavemen, Jay Teazer, J.Derobie, Oxlade
Label: Dr Dolor Entertainment, Distributed by Dvpper
Details/Takeaway: Over 2 years after dropping his debut album ‘Unexpected’ which received rave reviews from across the world, Dr Dolor returns with his sophomore album ‘What A Time To Bee Alive’.
The 18-track album, specially curated by Dr Dolor alongside some of the best hands in the Afrobeats scene, cuts across all ages and demography with features from Seun Kuti, Oxlade, BNXN fka Buju, The Cavemen, Blaqbonez, Singah and many more talented acts.
With an array of talented producers on display on this project, Dr Dolor showcases musical growth and artistic finesse in coming up with potentially one of the best Afrobeats albums of 2022, a major proof that the success of his debut album was no fluke.
Art is way of expressing one’s self, whether it’s visual arts or music and like many others Dr. Dolor looks to music to tell his truth and express his feelings.
