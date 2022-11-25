Dr Dolor features Oxlade, BNXN, Seun Kuti, Blaqbonez on 'What A Time To Bee Alive' Album

Album Title: What A Time To Bee Alive

Genre: Afrobeats

Date of Release: November 25th, 2022

Producer: Mikaba, Prowill, Keys of Philadelphia, 4Tunez, Vybeo, Ozedikus

Song Art:

Pulse Nigeria

Length: 50 minutes 44 seconds

Features: 16 - Kaptain, Seun Kuti, Keys of Philadelphia, Nasya Marie, PB&Jtoo, MOONLIGHT AFRIQA, Singah, BNXN, Blaqbonez, DTG, Hotkid, The Cavemen, Jay Teazer, J.Derobie, Oxlade

Label: Dr Dolor Entertainment, Distributed by Dvpper

Details/Takeaway: Over 2 years after dropping his debut album ‘Unexpected’ which received rave reviews from across the world, Dr Dolor returns with his sophomore album ‘What A Time To Bee Alive’.

The 18-track album, specially curated by Dr Dolor alongside some of the best hands in the Afrobeats scene, cuts across all ages and demography with features from Seun Kuti, Oxlade, BNXN fka Buju, The Cavemen, Blaqbonez, Singah and many more talented acts.

With an array of talented producers on display on this project, Dr Dolor showcases musical growth and artistic finesse in coming up with potentially one of the best Afrobeats albums of 2022, a major proof that the success of his debut album was no fluke.