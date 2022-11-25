RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Dr Dolor features Oxlade, BNXN, Seun Kuti, Blaqbonez on 'What A Time To Bee Alive' Album

Adeayo Adebiyi

Talented artist, producer, and label executive Dr Dolor has released his sophomore album 'What A Time To Bee Alive'.

Dr Dolor
Dr Dolor

Artist: Dr Dolor

Recommended articles

Album Title: What A Time To Bee Alive

Genre: Afrobeats

Date of Release: November 25th, 2022

Producer: Mikaba, Prowill, Keys of Philadelphia, 4Tunez, Vybeo, Ozedikus

Song Art:

WATTBA
WATTBA Pulse Nigeria

Length: 50 minutes 44 seconds

Features: 16 - Kaptain, Seun Kuti, Keys of Philadelphia, Nasya Marie, PB&Jtoo, MOONLIGHT AFRIQA, Singah, BNXN, Blaqbonez, DTG, Hotkid, The Cavemen, Jay Teazer, J.Derobie, Oxlade

Label: Dr Dolor Entertainment, Distributed by Dvpper

Details/Takeaway: Over 2 years after dropping his debut album ‘Unexpected’ which received rave reviews from across the world, Dr Dolor returns with his sophomore album ‘What A Time To Bee Alive’.

The 18-track album, specially curated by Dr Dolor alongside some of the best hands in the Afrobeats scene, cuts across all ages and demography with features from Seun Kuti, Oxlade, BNXN fka Buju, The Cavemen, Blaqbonez, Singah and many more talented acts.

With an array of talented producers on display on this project, Dr Dolor showcases musical growth and artistic finesse in coming up with potentially one of the best Afrobeats albums of 2022, a major proof that the success of his debut album was no fluke.

Art is way of expressing one’s self, whether it’s visual arts or music and like many others Dr. Dolor looks to music to tell his truth and express his feelings.

STREAM HERE

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Ayra Starr reacts to backlash over skimpy outfit

Ayra Starr reacts to backlash over skimpy outfit

Phenomenal gospel singer, Sammie Okposo passes away at 51

Phenomenal gospel singer, Sammie Okposo passes away at 51

Dr Dolor features Oxlade, BNXN, Seun Kuti, Blaqbonez on 'What A Time To Bee Alive' Album

Dr Dolor features Oxlade, BNXN, Seun Kuti, Blaqbonez on 'What A Time To Bee Alive' Album

19 and dangerous Ayra Starr sparks outrage with her skimpy outfit to the Meta concert

19 and dangerous Ayra Starr sparks outrage with her skimpy outfit to the Meta concert

Rising Nigerian musician Dozzybeat taps Byno for ‘Angelina’

Rising Nigerian musician Dozzybeat taps Byno for ‘Angelina’

Pere of BBNaija shares his dream of becoming an evangelist

Pere of BBNaija shares his dream of becoming an evangelist

Rising sensation LB drops impressive Afropop single, 'Matter'

Rising sensation LB drops impressive Afropop single, 'Matter'

New Music Friday: Latest music releases from Mohbad, Naira Marley, BNXN, Portable and others

New Music Friday: Latest music releases from Mohbad, Naira Marley, BNXN, Portable and others

Portable drops new album, 'Ika of Africa'

Portable drops new album, 'Ika of Africa'

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Ayra Starr and Tiwa Savage

Ayra Starr dethrones Tiwa Savage, becomes first female artiste to record 11 entries on Turntable Charts

Wizkid and Tems. (TBD)

Wizkid, Tems win 2022 AMA Awards [See Full Winners List]

Ruger, BNXN

BNXN replies as Ruger shades other musicians for their marketing strategy

Asake in one of his music videos. (Naijaloaded)

Here is why ticket prices at Nigerian concerts are expensive [Pulse Explainer]