Dpzle thrills listeners with love, sex & spirit EP

Nigerian singer and songwriter Oladapo Adelekan also known as Dpzle popularly known for his hit singles ‘Way You Whine’ featuring Davido which was released in 2014 and Sodi ft. Niniola released in 2020 has just released a 5 track EP titled Love, Sex & Spirit.

2 years after releasing his EP ‘The Dpzle Show’, we get to experience the more sensual and melodic side of Dpzle where he takes us through his experiences with women, we experience his vulnerability in full force.

Love, Sex & Spirit sees features from talented artist Rayce on Velave and Jojo on Ma Baby as well as talented producers, P.Prime and Lady Tianna which gives the project the right amount of flavour. As much as we get to enjoy Dpzle’s sound, it is also interesting to hear him experiment on records with other talented artists.

The 5 track EP is packed with a variety of sounds from Afrobeats to R&B, this showcases Dpzle’s versatility as an artist as well as his strong song writing skills.

Speaking on the EP, Dpzle commented “With this project, the aim was to have fun as well as release music that all sorts of people can relate to. There is a song for everyone on the EP and I hope people enjoy listening to the project as much as I enjoyed creating it.”

Love, Sex & Spirit is available across all streaming platforms.

