Artist: D’Prince

Album Title: Lavida

Genre: Afrobeats, afro-pop, R&B, Hi-life

Date of Release: May 3, 2019

Label: Mavin Records, Jonzing

Producer(s): Baby Fresh

Album Art:

Length: 3 Tracks, 9 minutes

Features: 2 - Don Jazzy and Rema

Details/Takeaway: A few hours ago, Mavin Records artist and Jonzing World Executive, D’Prince is back with a 3-track EP and it’s not remotely a bad listen.

Via his Instagram stories, the rapper and singer premiered the lead single to the EP about five hours ago. This project will serve as follow-up to his 2012 album, ‘Frenzy.’

You can download the EP HERE.

You can listen to the lead single, 'Lavida' featuring Rema here;