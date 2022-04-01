Doyenne Circle's "Ada The Country" returns on stage this Easter

Directed by the multi-award-winning producer cum actor, Kemi Lala Akindoju and written by award-winning writer, poet and performer, Titilope Sonuga, the all-female cast musical underscores the message of hope amid loss, friendship amid loneliness and strength amid despair. It also explores the journey of the girl child from birth, through childhood and adulthood, all the way to motherhood.

Pulse Nigeria

“This musical presents a cocktail of messages and emotions. Through the women, we dive into themes of ambition, faith, sisterhood, marriage, motherhood, but ultimately of healing and hope. Each generation of a woman speaks into and out of the next, painting a picture of what it truly means to be alive and woman in Nigeria today.

“There is no better time than now for women’s voices to be re-echoed. We are in a time when the voices of progressive women across the world continue to influence economic, political and societal decisions. Even more tellingly, we are seeing over and over that women are taking ownership and working hard to build themselves, their families, the society and indeed the world they desire,” Kemi Lala remarked about the stage play.

“Ada The Country” features veterans and rising stars in the Nollywood industry bringing all their talent to stage ranging from music, acting to dancing. These include Patience Ozokwor, Joke Silva, Bikiya Graham Douglas, Chioma Chigul Omeruah, Lala Akindoju, Oluchi Odii, Tosin Adeyemi, Imoh Eboh among others.

Visit Doyenne Circle to get your tickets.

ABOUT DOYENNE CIRCLE

Doyenne Circle seeks to mentor and motivate women, challenging them to be better than their best in everything from career to relationship and lifestyle through storytelling

---