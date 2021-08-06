Don't Drop The Mic celebrates 6th anniversary

Get ready to witness some amazingly talented artists create musicals and dramas right there on the spot using your very own words and suggestions!

The night will also include an exciting lineup of special guests and features, thrown in with unusual games, random jokes and climaxing with a party vibe like no other.

Come and be a part of history as DDTM powers through its journey of creative enlightenment, whilst showcasing some of the best talent that Nigeria has to offer.

No matter how heavy, Don't Drop The Mic!!!!

Dont Drop The Mic 6th Anniversary

Date – Saturday 7th of Aug 2021

Time – 7pm

Venue – "Bogobiri Hotel" 9, Maitama Sule St, Off Awolowo Road, Ikoyi, Lagos

RSVP – 08100105827 OR 09091177767

DDTM - Improvisation l Musicals l Educational Entertainment

ABOUT DDTM

DDTM Entertainment is a media, events and concept development company with a flag ship show called “Don’t Drop The Mic”.

The show is an urban variety event where artists create songs off the cuff, freestyle, perform, battle and “improvise” on the spot.

Each show is given a particular theme which is presented to the audience, and this is used to inspire ideas and suggestions that are then translated into monologues, dialogues, songs and games for educative and entertainment purposes.

Dont Drop the Mic is more than just an event, it is a philosophy that encourages people to press on and never give up.