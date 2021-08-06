RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Don't Drop The Mic celebrates 6th anniversary

Authors:

Pulse Mix

It's been 6 years since Don't Drop The Mic burst into the scene with its unique brand of improvisational entertainment.

Don't Drop The Mic celebrates 6th anniversary

Now they will be celebrating their 6th year where it all began at the renowned Bogobiri Hotel in Ikoyi on Saturday the 7th of August 2021.

Recommended articles

Get ready to witness some amazingly talented artists create musicals and dramas right there on the spot using your very own words and suggestions!

The night will also include an exciting lineup of special guests and features, thrown in with unusual games, random jokes and climaxing with a party vibe like no other.

Come and be a part of history as DDTM powers through its journey of creative enlightenment, whilst showcasing some of the best talent that Nigeria has to offer.

No matter how heavy, Don't Drop The Mic!!!!

Don't Drop The Mic celebrates 6th anniversary
Don't Drop The Mic celebrates 6th anniversary Pulse Nigeria

Dont Drop The Mic 6th Anniversary

Date – Saturday 7th of Aug 2021

Time – 7pm

Venue – "Bogobiri Hotel" 9, Maitama Sule St, Off Awolowo Road, Ikoyi, Lagos

RSVP – 08100105827 OR 09091177767

Social: IG: @donotdropthemic; TW:@donotdropthemic; FB @dontdropthemic

DDTM - Improvisation l Musicals l Educational Entertainment

ABOUT DDTM

DDTM Entertainment is a media, events and concept development company with a flag ship show called “Don’t Drop The Mic”.

The show is an urban variety event where artists create songs off the cuff, freestyle, perform, battle and “improvise” on the spot.

Each show is given a particular theme which is presented to the audience, and this is used to inspire ideas and suggestions that are then translated into monologues, dialogues, songs and games for educative and entertainment purposes.

Dont Drop the Mic is more than just an event, it is a philosophy that encourages people to press on and never give up.

#FeaturebyDDTM

Authors:

Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Don't Drop The Mic celebrates 6th anniversary

Neeza defends his Afrofusion expertise with new single - Omah

Tope Oshin is back! Watch new teaser for feature film 'Here Love Lies' [Pulse Exclusive]

Burna Boy and Mr 2kay bury the hatchet 4 years after messy beef

BBNaija 2021: Whitemoney says he once sold puff-puff in Yaba

Mo Abudu's Ebonylife Studios is co-producing a movie based on Hushpuppi

Papa Benji: Watch Jemima Osunde, Basketmouth in new teaser for episode 2

BBNaija 2021: Pere says he is over crush on Maria

'I had an 8 digit job waiting for me but I chose to be a DJ' - DJ Big N