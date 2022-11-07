RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Don Jazzy releases the fourth episode of “Don Jazzy Radio” on Apple Music

Adeayo Adebiyi

Nigerian Afrobeats legendary producer, artist, and label boss Don Jazzy have released the fourth episode of his monthly radio show "Don Jazzy Radio" on Apple Music 1.

Don Jazzy Radio
Don Jazzy Radio

In the latest episode, Don Jazzy looks into Afrobeats and the wide variety of sub-genres and genre-bending artists that Africa is also home to.

Recommended articles

“Yes, we all love Afrobeats; the vibes, dancing and having a good time, but for me, I have always been a fan of other sub-genres coming out of Africa. Johnny Drille is one of the amazing artists that make these masterpieces and it was a pleasure having him on the show,” Don Jazzy tells Apple Music.

The Mavin's boss alongside his co-host DJ Big N interviews Nigerian R&B act Johnny Drille who recently released a new EP he calls 'Home' with the lead single 'How Are You (My Friend)'.

The host also played tracks from Lasmid, CKay, Romi, Johnny Drille feat Adekunle Gold and Johnny Drille feat The Cavemen.

Don Jazzy Radio will offer the best of what’s next, what’s new, and the golden age of Afrobeats, all curated by The Don himself, which listeners can enjoy through his regular features called Quick Bites, The Don’s Blessing and Pick of The Week, as well as exclusive guest interviews and fan-centered experiences.

Don Jazzy Radio will be available on Apple Music from Monday, November 7.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Yemi Alade sells out Olympia hall in Paris

Yemi Alade sells out Olympia hall in Paris

'Enough with the pressure,' Bad Boy Timz tells BNXN after he purchases new Benz

'Enough with the pressure,' Bad Boy Timz tells BNXN after he purchases new Benz

Don Jazzy releases the fourth episode of “Don Jazzy Radio on Apple Music

Don Jazzy releases the fourth episode of “Don Jazzy Radio” on Apple Music

Mohbad returns with new single, takes swipe at Naira Marley, Marlian Records

Mohbad returns with new single, takes swipe at Naira Marley, Marlian Records

Sprite and Filmhouse to host a West-African premiere for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever in Lagos

Sprite and Filmhouse to host a West-African premiere for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever in Lagos

Meet DJ iPhone, disc jockey elevating Ghanaian nightlife experience with mobile device

Meet DJ iPhone, disc jockey elevating Ghanaian nightlife experience with mobile device

'Elesin Oba' explores Soyinka's 4th stage but it's not the deep film it pretends to be [Pulse Review]

'Elesin Oba' explores Soyinka's 4th stage but it's not the deep film it pretends to be [Pulse Review]

2023: Comedian, Mr Macaroni declares support for Peter Obi

2023: Comedian, Mr Macaroni declares support for Peter Obi

Future Sounds Vol.31 featuring El Prince, PsychoYP, C Natty, C BLAQ and more

Future Sounds Vol.31 featuring El Prince, PsychoYP, C Natty, C BLAQ and more

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Olamide, Lil Kesh, Adekunle Gold, Fireboy, Asake

Shout out to all the Yahoo Boys No Laptop: Celebrating a decade of YBNL

Mavin Records

Mavin Records postpone release of next single in response to recent events

Wizkid - 'More Love, Less Ego'

Wizkid reportedly postpones 'More Love, Less Ego' amidst recent tragic event

Burna Boy, Tems, Rema

Tems, Burna Boy, Rema continue run on Billboard Hot 100