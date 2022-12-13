Don Jazzy releases the fifth episode of 'Don Jazzy Radio' on Apple Music

“This episode is close to my heart as it touches on my fellow Nigerians doing this music and how well the music has been. Afrobeats and hip-hop is always a good mix and with Blaqbonez in the studio, the conversation got even more interesting,” Don Jazzy tells Apple Music.

Alongside his co-host, Mavin’s DJ Big N, Don Jazzy interviews Nigerian rapper Blaqbonez and gives us a taste of his sound playing the racy “Commander” and nostalgic “Back in Uni”, while also spinning tracks from Skepta & Rema, Rotimi, Crayon, Ladipoe and Odumodublvck.

Pulse Nigeria

Don Jazzy Radio will offer the best of what’s next, what’s new and the golden age of Afrobeats, all curated by The Don himself, which listeners can enjoy through his regular features called Quick Bites, The Don’s Blessing and Pick of The Week, as well as exclusive guest interviews and fan-centred experiences.