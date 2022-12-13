ADVERTISEMENT
Don Jazzy releases the fifth episode of 'Don Jazzy Radio' on Apple Music

Adeayo Adebiyi

Afrobeats legendary producer, entrepreneur, and Mavin Records founder, Don Jazzy has released the fifth episode of his monthly radio series on Apple Music 1 called Don Jazzy Radio.

Don Jazzy Radio on Apple Music Episode 5
Don Jazzy Radio on Apple Music Episode 5

In Episode 5 titled, “From Naija with Vibes”, Don Jazzy explores the rich musical heritage of Nigerians in the diaspora, recent noteworthy collaborations, and the ties these artists have to home.

“This episode is close to my heart as it touches on my fellow Nigerians doing this music and how well the music has been. Afrobeats and hip-hop is always a good mix and with Blaqbonez in the studio, the conversation got even more interesting,” Don Jazzy tells Apple Music.

Alongside his co-host, Mavin’s DJ Big N, Don Jazzy interviews Nigerian rapper Blaqbonez and gives us a taste of his sound playing the racy “Commander” and nostalgic “Back in Uni”, while also spinning tracks from Skepta & Rema, Rotimi, Crayon, Ladipoe and Odumodublvck.

Don Jazzy Radio on Apple Music Episode 5
Don Jazzy Radio on Apple Music Episode 5

Don Jazzy Radio will offer the best of what’s next, what’s new and the golden age of Afrobeats, all curated by The Don himself, which listeners can enjoy through his regular features called Quick Bites, The Don’s Blessing and Pick of The Week, as well as exclusive guest interviews and fan-centred experiences.

Don Jazzy Radio will be available on Apple Music from Monday, December 12 at 9p PST / Tuesday, December 13 at 6a WAT / 7a CAT. Check out Don Jazzy Radio HERE: apple.co/_DonJazzyRadio

Adeayo Adebiyi
