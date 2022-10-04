RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Don Jazzy drops the third episode of 'Don Jazzy Radio' on Apple Music

Adeayo Adebiyi

Afrobeats legendary producer, entrepreneur, and Mavin Records founder, Don Jazzy has released the third episode of his monthly radio series on Apple Music 1 called Don Jazzy Radio.

Afrobeats legend Don Jazzy releases the third episode of “Don Jazzy Radio on Apple Music
Afrobeats legend Don Jazzy releases the third episode of “Don Jazzy Radio” on Apple Music

In Episode 3 Don Jazzy chronicles the explosion of Afrobeats to the World, investigating its how the genre exploded on a global scale by reflecting on the genre’s past and present, while looking to the bright future of the beloved sound.

Recommended articles

Alongside his co-host, Mavin’s DJ Big N, Don Jazzy interviews Nigerian Afrobeats singer-songwriter Korede Bello and Afro-fusion singer-songwriter BNXN (fka Buju), as well as definitive Afrobeats tracks from Burna Boy, Tiwa Savage, Ckay, Bella Shmurda and more!

Don Jazzy Radio will offer the best of what’s next, what’s new and the golden age of Afrobeats, all curated by The Don himself, which listeners can enjoy through his regular features called Quick Bites, The Don’s Blessing and Pick of The Week, as well as exclusive guest interviews and fan-centred experiences.

Don Jazzy Radio will be available on Apple Music from Monday, October 3 at 9p PST / Tuesday, October 4 at 5a WAT / 6a CAT. Check out Don Jazzy Radio HERE: apple.co/_DonJazzyRadio.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Don Jazzy drops the third episode of 'Don Jazzy Radio' on Apple Music

Don Jazzy drops the third episode of 'Don Jazzy Radio' on Apple Music

Victor AD is set to remind listeners of his special talent

Victor AD is set to remind listeners of his special talent

UC Dray drops new single 'Third Floor' featuring Lupo & Jeriq

UC Dray drops new single 'Third Floor' featuring Lupo & Jeriq

Ozee B drops heart break themed anthem titled 'Ex Man'

Ozee B drops heart break themed anthem titled 'Ex Man'

Asa demands 300 million naira from Tempoe & Joeboy over copyright infringement

Asa demands 300 million naira from Tempoe & Joeboy over copyright infringement

Black Sheriff drops trailer for upcoming album 'The Villain I Never Was'

Black Sheriff drops trailer for upcoming album 'The Villain I Never Was'

Blaqbonez set to drop new album October 28th, teases new single with Jae5

Blaqbonez set to drop new album October 28th, teases new single with Jae5

Funke Akindele debuts first-look teaser for ‘Battle on Buka Street’

Funke Akindele debuts first-look teaser for ‘Battle on Buka Street’

Wakanda Forever: Marvel confirms identity of Black Panther in official trailer

Wakanda Forever: Marvel confirms identity of Black Panther in official trailer

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Wizkid, Davido, Burna Boy, CKay

Apple Music releases top Nigerian artists & songs on the platform in celebration of Nigerian Independence

Wizkid and Asake

Wizkid's 'Bad To Me' moves to No.3 on the Turntable Charts, as Asake gets his sixth No.1 song

Asake announces third 02 date

Asake sells out second London O2 show in minutes, drops date for third show

Asake sells out 02 in 5 minutes

Asake sells out O2 London show in 5 minutes, announces second show