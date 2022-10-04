Don Jazzy drops the third episode of 'Don Jazzy Radio' on Apple Music

In Episode 3 Don Jazzy chronicles the explosion of Afrobeats to the World, investigating its how the genre exploded on a global scale by reflecting on the genre’s past and present, while looking to the bright future of the beloved sound.
Afrobeats legendary producer, entrepreneur, and Mavin Records founder, Don Jazzy has released the third episode of his monthly radio series on Apple Music 1 called Don Jazzy Radio.
Alongside his co-host, Mavin’s DJ Big N, Don Jazzy interviews Nigerian Afrobeats singer-songwriter Korede Bello and Afro-fusion singer-songwriter BNXN (fka Buju), as well as definitive Afrobeats tracks from Burna Boy, Tiwa Savage, Ckay, Bella Shmurda and more!
Don Jazzy Radio will offer the best of what’s next, what’s new and the golden age of Afrobeats, all curated by The Don himself, which listeners can enjoy through his regular features called Quick Bites, The Don’s Blessing and Pick of The Week, as well as exclusive guest interviews and fan-centred experiences.
Don Jazzy Radio will be available on Apple Music from Monday, October 3 at 9p PST / Tuesday, October 4 at 5a WAT / 6a CAT. Check out Don Jazzy Radio HERE: apple.co/_DonJazzyRadio.
