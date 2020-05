Artist: MAVIN featurig Don Jazzy and Falz

Song Title: Safe

Genre: Afro-Pop

Album: TBA

Date of release: May 1, 2020

Label: MAVIN

Producer: Don Jazzy

Video Director: TBA

Details/Takeaway: This marks Don Jazzy’s first release in a long time and his first collaboration with Falz. The song aims to garner unity between Nigerians during these trying times of COVID-19.

