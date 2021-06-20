DolapoTheVibe releases new single, 'Work'
In 2020, she released her EP Unanticipated and it was reviewed by Pulse Nigeria.
She aims to tell them that whatever they want doesn't come easy or without a price.
The song is not aimed at shaming or making anyone feel less. The mid-tempo afro-fusion number was carefully produced and delivered with thought-provoking lyrics.
"Work" is a song that has the potential to become a strong motivational number.
A soldier in the United States Army, this is Dolapo's first single of 2021.
