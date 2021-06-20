RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

DolapoTheVibe releases new single, 'Work'

Authors:

Motolani Alake

In 2020, she released her EP Unanticipated and it was reviewed by Pulse Nigeria.

Dolapo TheVibe releases new single, 'Work.' (TBD)

'Work' is a record DolapoTheVibe created to inform listeners about the benefits of work.

Recommended articles

She aims to tell them that whatever they want doesn't come easy or without a price.

The song is not aimed at shaming or making anyone feel less. The mid-tempo afro-fusion number was carefully produced and delivered with thought-provoking lyrics.

"Work" is a song that has the potential to become a strong motivational number.

In 2020, she released her EP Unanticipated and it was reviewed by Pulse Nigeria.

A soldier in the United States Army, this is Dolapo's first single of 2021.

Authors:

Motolani Alake Motolani Alake

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Moet Abebe dishes sexy energy in D'Banj's new video for, 'BANGA'

Ibejii features Dakore Egbuson in new video for 'Gonto'

DolapoTheVibe releases new single, 'Work'

How some of your favourite celebrities celebrated Father's Day

BBNaija Reunion: Dorathy denies feelings for Ozo + all the highlights you probably missed

Tope Alabi apologises to fellow gospel singer Adeyinka Alaseyori following the criticism of her record

Wizkid took his friends to dinner and spent N3.6M

Venita Akpofure is working on a new reality TV show

Odion Ighalo's estranged wife Sonia congratulates him on the arrival of his child from another woman