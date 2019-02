Dremo has shared the visuals to his single, 'Nobody.'

From his debut EP, ''Codename Vol 1'', released in 2018, DMW's Dremo has come through with the video to one of the songs on the project.

'Nobody' is the first song on the tape and it tells a compelling story of his rise from being nobody to signing a deal with one of the biggest labels in the country.

The Director K directed visuals cuts through the streets of his hometown in Ibadan and leads to Lagos, where he moved to in search of fame.