DJ Xgee’s reported death is coming hours after a strange post on his official Instagram account.

Instablog9ja reported the death of the Nigerian DJ while ascribing the news to a source.

The DJ’s instagram post has raised questions concerning his reported death.

DJ XGee’s post shared on Wednesday, January 2, 2019, has got many of his fans and followers talking and reactions in the comment section.

“Okay there is a twist to this last respect ppl give to their loved ones when gone ....Black as signs of sadness ..but in my case please Rock WHITE Cos i love this colour so much . to all have made smiled and to those i have pissed off trust me im only being Human. Enikorewa i love u so much , Eriayo u name sums it all up u are truly d reason for my Joy . Omobolanle ajoke u know i care .. Moradeke my mum may my God heal u and to my in-Laws Stay Blessed Always ,” the DJ notes.

XGee became popular while understudying famous DJ Jimmy Jatt and recently performed at gigs that include Grown & Sexy as well as Wande Coal’s concert.