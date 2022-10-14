Artist: DJ Voyst
DJ Voyst taps Victony for new Amapiano hit 'B.O.A (Base On Analysis)'
Fast-rising DJ Voyst has released a new song titled 'B.O.A (Base On Analysis)' featuring Nigerian Afrobeats sensation Victony.
Song Title: B.O.A (Base On Analysis)
Genre: Amapiano
Date of Release: October 14th, 2022
Producer: Magicsticks
Song Art:
Length: 2 minutes 53 seconds
Features: 1 - Victony
Label: Cream City Entertainment.
Details/Takeaway: Victony has established himself as an artist who's skilled in molding melody that draws in listeners and leave them wanting more. For DJ Voyst's 'B.O.A', Victony delivers a smooth attention-grabbing Amapiano hit.
