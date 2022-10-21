Artist: DJ Tunez, D3an
DJ Tunez, D3an, & Omawumi combines for Amapiano hit 'Answer'
Celebrated disc jockey DJ Tunez and producer D3an has joined forces with Afrobeats veteran Omawumi for a new single they call 'Answer'.
Song Title: Answer
Genre: Amapiano
Date of Release: October 21th, 2022
Producer: DJ Tunez, D3an
Song Art:
Pulse Nigeria
Length: 5 minutes 03 seconds
Features: 1 - Omawumi
Label: BT Entertainment Worldwide
Details/Takeaway: On this Amapiano hit DJ Tunez and D3an recruits the veteran vocalist Omawumi for a special song.
