DJ Tárico & Yuri Da Cunha command the dance floor on new hit, ‘Abre O Canal’

Adeayo Adebiyi

Talented music producer and hit maker DJ Tárico has combined with Yuri Da Cunha for a new hit single they call ‘Abre O Canal’.

Artist: DJ Tárico & Yuri Da Cunha

Song Title: ‘Abre O Canal’

Genre: Amapiano

Date of Release: October 14th, 2022

Producer: DJ Tárico

Song Art:

Length: 5 minutes 13 seconds

Features: NONE

Label: Geobek Records

Details/Takeaway: DJ Tárico is fast becoming the artist to count on for super collaborations across Africa. And if there’s any takeaway from his recent assist on Mr. Eazi’s ‘Patek’ it’s that the Mozambican is now a force to reckon with; after all, there is no denying his nifty production helped thrust the song into Apple Music’s global chart—a feat which only keeps getting better. It is this star power of the seasoned DJ that paints his new collaboration with his fellow Lusophone star in a positive light.

Translating to “open the doors/canals,” ‘Abre O Canal’ is an instant crowd-pleaser bound to command any dance floor and spark another DJ Tárico-inspired dance culture on social media. It has Yuri Da Cunha’s exotic vocals glide across a dynamic assortment of log drum loops ever so smoothly, delivering the perfect African mood. And as always, the ‘Yaba Buluku’ star man makes the language barrier seem like a myth. He again proves he’s a crafty communicator: solely relying on the rhythms of his percussive instruments to communicate to the bodies of his listeners.

Announced just four days ago, ‘Abre O Canal’ sets the tone for the energy and confidence DJ Tárico is entering AFRIMA ‘22 with, following news of his nominations for “Best African DJ” and “Best Artist in Southern Africa,” aside from giving dance addicts and content creators on social media something to have fun with of course.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

