DJ Spinall to perform at 2022 MTV EMAs

Nigerian superstar disc jockey, DJ Spinall is set to join other global superstars in gracing the stage of the 2022 MTV European Music Awards.

DJ Spinall performing at the 2022 MTV EMAs

Details: MTV has announced that multi-award-winning DJ, Producer, and recording artist DJ Spinall will be among the performers at the 2022 EMAs set to hold on November 13th in Düsseldorf Germany.

The Nigerian hitmaker will be joining other global superstars such as Ava Max, Bebe Rexha, David Guetta, Lewis Capaldi, Muse, Stormzy, GAYLE, OneRepublic, Kalush Orchestra, Äyanna, and South Africa's Nasty C.

The award ceremony is set to be hosted by British singer Rita Ora and New Zealand filmmaker Taika Watiti, and it will be televised live from the PSD Bank Dome, Germany to over 170 countries across the world.

DJ Spinall is one of Nigeria's and Africa's finest DJs and is known for his trademark hat which sets him apart. Spinall has featured a wide selection of Afrobeats superstars that includes Burna Boy, Wizkid, Tiwa Savage, Kizz Daniel, Phyno, Asake, amongst many others.

Internationally, he was on a record with DJ Snake and Summer Walker and he recently opened for Bruno Mars in Australia in a show that had 40,000 fans in attendance.

Spinall's performance at the 2022 EMAs is another high point for Afrobeats as it follows the performance of Fireboy DML at the 2022 BET Awards. It's also a new height for DJs across Africa for whom Spinall is blazing the trail.

Nigerian nominees for the 2022 MTV EMAs: Nominated for the Best African Act are the Nigerian trio of Burna Boy, Tems, and Ayra Starr who will face competition from Ghanaian fast-rising Hip Hop star Black Sherif, South African artist Musa Keys, and Tanzanian singer Zuchu.

Nigerian international singer Tems was also nominated for the Best New Artist award alongside Baby Keem, Dove Cameron, GAYLE, SEVENTEEN, and Stephen Sanchez.

