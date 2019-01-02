On Wednesday, January 2, 2019, he puts up a strange post on his Instagram that has had made his followers to worry over the thought of his passing.

In the comment section of the post, DJ Neptune shares a note mourning over the loss. It is somewhat surprising to him the news concerning his death.

"U of all people, always full of life whenever we meet. Seun whatever it was i just wished u shared it. this one pain me o I pray God comforts your family and kids," Neptune writes.

In some communities such as Apogbon and Olowogbowo located on the Lagos Island, the passing of DJ XGee means deep hurt.