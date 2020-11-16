The original version of the song features emPawa/Banku boss, Mr. Eazi and his protege, Joeboy. It was the third single off Neptune's upcoming project, The Greatness II.
This version features the recent winner of BBNaija Lockdown, Laycon as his first release since he left the house.
Artist: DJ Neptune featuring Laycon and Joeboy
Song Title: Nobody [Icons Remix]
Genre: Afrobeats, Pop
Album: TBA
Date of release: October 28, 2020
Label: Neptune Records
Producer: Magic Sticks
Video Director: Dindu
