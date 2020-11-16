The original version of the song features emPawa/Banku boss, Mr. Eazi and his protege, Joeboy. It was the third single off Neptune's upcoming project, The Greatness II.

This version features the recent winner of BBNaija Lockdown, Laycon as his first release since he left the house.

Artist: DJ Neptune featuring Laycon and Joeboy

Song Title: Nobody [Icons Remix]

Genre: Afrobeats, Pop

Album: TBA

Date of release: October 28, 2020

Label: Neptune Records

Producer: Magic Sticks

Video Director: Dindu

You can watch the video below;