DJ Neptune & International Boy partners on new single 'Lagos'

Neptune spotted International Boy on social media after he made a cover to his single 'Count Your Blessings' featuring Spyro, DJ Neptune decided to give the rising talent a chance to shine.

International Boy is a versatile songwriter, producer, and content creator. He has displayed his impressive versatility on several covers that won him the attention of listeners amongst which is DJ Neptune who decided to help him take his talent to a larger audience.

On 'Lagos', International Boy draws from his personal experiences to make a delightful record that combines smooth delivery, a captivating melody, and party-starting Amapiano production.

