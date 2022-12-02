Artist: DJ Madengo
DJ Madengo & Terri collaborate on sizzling single, 'Ikebe'
DJ Madengo has released a new single titled 'Ikebe' on which he features Afrobeats sensation Terri.
Song Title: Ikebe
Genre: Amapiano
Date of Release: November 25th, 2022
Producer: Krizbeatz
Song Art:
Length: 3 minutes 09 seconds
Features: 1 - Terri
Label: Streets Legend, under exclusive license to Mad Solutions
Details/Takeaway: 'Ikebe' comes as the latest offering from DJ Madengo, and counts towards his larger role as a cultural connoisseur. A producer, video director, and producer, Madengo is a man who wears several hats.
Music, as this new release demonstrates, is however the connecting element which binds all his creations. He has delivered again, picking the right feature to sing over the right beat, quite similar to what he’s done with acclaimed musicians including Radio & Weasel, Latinum and Apass.
This collaboration thus connects Madengo with his African roots by embedding his unique spin on the sprawling phenomena that is Afrobeats.
