DJ Madengo & Terri collaborate on sizzling single, 'Ikebe'

Details/Takeaway: 'Ikebe' comes as the latest offering from DJ Madengo , and counts towards his larger role as a cultural connoisseur. A producer, video director, and producer, Madengo is a man who wears several hats.

Music, as this new release demonstrates, is however the connecting element which binds all his creations. He has delivered again, picking the right feature to sing over the right beat, quite similar to what he’s done with acclaimed musicians including Radio & Weasel, Latinum and Apass.