DJ Madengo & Terri collaborate on sizzling single, 'Ikebe'

DJ Madengo has released a new single titled 'Ikebe' on which he features Afrobeats sensation Terri.

DJ Madengo feat Terri - 'Ikebe'
DJ Madengo feat Terri - 'Ikebe'

Artist: DJ Madengo

Song Title: Ikebe

Genre: Amapiano

Date of Release: November 25th, 2022

Producer: Krizbeatz

Song Art:

DJ Madengo feat Terri - 'Ikebe'
DJ Madengo feat Terri - 'Ikebe' Pulse Nigeria

Length: 3 minutes 09 seconds

Features: 1 - Terri

Label: Streets Legend, under exclusive license to Mad Solutions

Details/Takeaway: 'Ikebe' comes as the latest offering from DJ Madengo, and counts towards his larger role as a cultural connoisseur. A producer, video director, and producer, Madengo is a man who wears several hats.

Music, as this new release demonstrates, is however the connecting element which binds all his creations. He has delivered again, picking the right feature to sing over the right beat, quite similar to what he’s done with acclaimed musicians including Radio &amp; Weasel, Latinum and Apass.

This collaboration thus connects Madengo with his African roots by embedding his unique spin on the sprawling phenomena that is Afrobeats.

STREAM HERE

