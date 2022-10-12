RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

DJ Khaled hints at a collaboration with Burna Boy, shares videos from their studio session

Onyema Courage

Popular American DJ, record executive and music producer, DJ Khaled drops few pictures to confirm his collaboration with Burna Boy.

Burna Boy and DJ Khaled
Burna Boy and DJ Khaled

Read Also

Following the release of his latest album, 'God Did,' which featured nearly the entire industry in the United States, DJ Khaled is looking to create more records, most likely for a deluxe edition of the project.

DJ Khaled took to Instagram early Wednesday, October 12th, 2022, to share videos of himself and the African Giant hanging out at his crib. Khaled can be heard in the video telling his chef to bring lobsters for Burna Boy.

He then shared a picture of Burna Boy recording, followed by a muted video of him and Burna Boy dancing to their newly recorded song.

This will be the first time these two will collaborate, and based on the content on his social media pages, their connection is exceptional.

Onyema Courage Onyema Courage Onyema Courage is the Content Operations Manager at Pulse. He is a Senior Writer with core interests in Pop Culture. IG @iam.kulgee / TW @iam_kulgee

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

DJ Khaled hints at a collaboration with Burna Boy, shares videos from their studio session

DJ Khaled hints at a collaboration with Burna Boy, shares videos from their studio session

Watch Sambasa Nzeribe, Nimi Adekanmbi & Osas Okonyon in ‘EFF’D’ short film

Watch Sambasa Nzeribe, Nimi Adekanmbi & Osas Okonyon in ‘EFF’D’ short film

Popular Igbo rapper Tidinz reportedly dies from drug related complications

Popular Igbo rapper Tidinz reportedly dies from drug related complications

Watch the first-look teaser for 'BOO’D UP’ short film

Watch the first-look teaser for 'BOO’D UP’ short film

Burna Boy receives MFR Award from President Buhari

Burna Boy receives MFR Award from President Buhari

Harrysong reportedly arrested in Lagos airport

Harrysong reportedly arrested in Lagos airport

Toke Makinwa reveals why she's still scared of her mother at 37

Toke Makinwa reveals why she's still scared of her mother at 37

Davido hints at a marriage with Chioma in 2023

Davido hints at a marriage with Chioma in 2023

Burna Boy, Tems, and Rema reach new peaks on Billboard Hot 100

Burna Boy, Tems, and Rema reach new peaks on Billboard Hot 100

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Minnesota Annual Wizkid Day

State of Minnesota celebrates annual Wizkid Day

Burna Boy

Burna Boy becomes Nigeria's all-time most-streamed artiste in the world

Mohbad, Naira Marley

'He has a history of getting intoxicated which affects his emotions', Naira Marley reacts to Mohbad's assault video

Steve Osagie

Condolences pour in as Nigerian Entertainment industry mourns Steve 'Spotlight' Osagie