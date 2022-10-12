DJ Khaled hints at a collaboration with Burna Boy, shares videos from their studio session
Popular American DJ, record executive and music producer, DJ Khaled drops few pictures to confirm his collaboration with Burna Boy.
Following the release of his latest album, 'God Did,' which featured nearly the entire industry in the United States, DJ Khaled is looking to create more records, most likely for a deluxe edition of the project.
DJ Khaled took to Instagram early Wednesday, October 12th, 2022, to share videos of himself and the African Giant hanging out at his crib. Khaled can be heard in the video telling his chef to bring lobsters for Burna Boy.
He then shared a picture of Burna Boy recording, followed by a muted video of him and Burna Boy dancing to their newly recorded song.
This will be the first time these two will collaborate, and based on the content on his social media pages, their connection is exceptional.
