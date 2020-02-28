The craft of the young multi-talent Ghanaian disc jockey has been acknowledged by America’s DJ Khaled, who is globally famous for his career and lifestyle as a music and business mogul.

The father of Asahd and Aalam shared an exclusive photo of DJ Switch in the space of Beats By Dre, a subsidiary of Apple Inc. that produces audio products engineered by the legendary Dr Dre. He captioned the post “Bless up! @djswitchghana keep winning! Bless Up Ghana”

READ ALSO: Hollywood star Jamie Foxx learns Twi, says I wanna bring my family to Ghana

Dj Khaled also tagged @beatsbydre @beats1official @applemusic in his post and added that “Young world, the world is yours”. His post suggests that the young Ghanaian DJ is likely up to some with Beats By Dre, however, details of it is yet to be known.

DJ Switch who has been in the U.S for the past days is also yet to give any details. See his post below.